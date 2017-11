BRIEF-RadNet reports Q3 earnings per share $0.07

Nov 9 (Reuters) - RadNet Inc

* RadNet reports third quarter financial results and reaffirms previously announced 2017 guidance levels

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue rose 1.9 percent to $227.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $232.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Reaffirms its previously announced 2017 guidance​

* RadNet - ‍Due to lower interest expense from refinancing transaction, co ay be below its cash interest expense guidance level for year​