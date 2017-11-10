FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Inc. announces third quarter 2017 results
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
阿里巴巴"双11"启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
2017年11月10日

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc

* Raging River Exploration Inc. announces third quarter 2017 operating and financial results and reaffirms credit facilities

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.26

* Raging River Exploration -quarterly average production of 23,011 boe/d an increase of 24% over comparable period in 2016​

* ‍increasing 2017 capital guidance to $365 million from $340 million​

* Raging River Exploration Inc - ‍quarterly average production of 23,011 boe/d, an increase of 24%​

* Raging River Exploration Inc-FY 17 ‍average production guidance maintained at 22,750 boe/d with Q4 average production expected to be about 23,300 boe/d​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

