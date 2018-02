BRIEF-Rai Way Submitted A Joint Binding Offer In Context Of Potential Disposal Process Of Persidera

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Rai Way Spa:

* RAI WAY SPA SAYS CO WITH F2I SUBMITTED A JOINT BINDING OFFER IN CONTEXT OF POTENTIAL DISPOSAL PROCESS OF PERSIDERA S.P.A

* RAI WAY SPA SAYS RAI WAY WOULD ACQUIRE NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE WITH SIMULTANEOUS SIGNING OF A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT FOR SUPPLY OF BROADCASTING SERVICES.

* RAI WAY- ‍ACCORDING TO THE STRUCTURE OF DEAL, F2I WOULD HOLD AND MANAGE RIGHTS OF USE OF SPECTRUM CURRENTLY GRANTED TO PERSIDERA FOR ITS DTT MUXES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)