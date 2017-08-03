BRIEF-RAIT Financial says to incur impairment charges of $90 mln-$95 mln in Q2

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
2017年8月3日 / 下午12点56分 / 2 天前

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - RAIT Financial Trust

* RAIT Financial Trust announces preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results, expected non-cash impairment charges for second quarter 2017 and declares common and preferred dividends

* Expects to incur non-cash asset and goodwill impairment charges of between $90.0 - $95.0 million for quarter ended June 30​

* Ppreliminary GAAP loss per share of between $1.32 - $1.41 for quarter ended June 30, 2017​

* Expects to record provision for loan losses against certain legacy CRE loans between $20.0- $23.0 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017​

* Preliminary CAD per share loss of between $0.04 - $0.05 for quarter ended June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

