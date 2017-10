Oct 18 (Reuters) - RAIT Financial Trust

* RAIT Financial Trust sells and divests thirteen properties totaling $128.6 million since the second quarter and completes repurchase of warrants and sars for expected $5.5 million gain

* RAIT Financial Trust - ‍expects divestitures to result in a reduction of related indebtedness by approximately $110.4 million