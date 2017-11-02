FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月2日 / 下午2点30分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Ralph Lauren expects Q4 SG&A expense to rise as co invests in marketing and stores

2 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp

* Ralph Lauren -Co expects to reach almost $0.5 billion in revenue in Greater China along with Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan in 5 yrs from about $170 million in 2017

* Ralph Lauren - saw about 1 point of comp pressure in North America in Q2 due to hurricanes with meaningful impact in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico -conf call

* Ralph Lauren - In Q3, SG&A rate will create some pressure as co laps last year’s expense reductions, invests in marketing, product and stores -conf call

* Ralph Lauren - expects Q4 sales to be pressured on shift in wholesale shipments, and March quarter is driven by clearance sales post holiday -conf call

* Ralph Lauren -for Q4, expect SG&A expense to rise versus last year due to double-digit growth in marketing expense in 2H -conf call

* Ralph Lauren - Co says it is down 20 percent to 25 percent points of distribution in department stores -conf call

* Ralph Lauren - expects gross margin expansion in 2H 2018 of at least 150 basis points -conf call Further company coverage:

