BRIEF-Rand Logistics enters into restructuring support agreement with second lien lender
BRIEF-Rand Logistics enters into restructuring support agreement with second lien lender

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc

* Rand Logistics-on Nov 17,entered into restructuring support agreement with holder of all of indebtedness outstanding under second lien credit agreement

* Rand Logistics- ‍implementation of plan would result in conversion of second lien lender’s claims into 100% of outstanding stock of reorganized co​

* Rand Logistics - ‍RSA contemplates co will file for voluntary relief under chapter 11 of bankruptcy code in U.S. Bankruptcy court on/before Dec 19​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iGkii7) Further company coverage:

