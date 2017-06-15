FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Rand Logistics Inc says co's units enterS first amendment to amendment no. 4 and waiver to credit agreement
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月15日 / 晚上8点42分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Rand Logistics Inc says co's units enterS first amendment to amendment no. 4 and waiver to credit agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 15 (Reuters) - Rand Logistics Inc:

* Rand Logistics Inc says effective as of June 14, co, co's units entered first amendment to amendment no. 4 and waiver to credit agreement

* Rand Logistics Inc - pursuant to amendment, waiver provided in previously disclosed May 31, 2017 first Lien Waiver, was extended to June 30, 2017

* Rand Logistics- effective June 14, co, units entered fifth amendment and waiver to credit agreement with guggenheim corporate funding, lightship capital

* Rand Logistics - pursuant to fifth amendment, waiver provided in previously disclosed May 31, 2017 second lien waiver, was extended to June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2rlFNao) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below