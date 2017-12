BRIEF-Randolph Bancorp says to cut 8 pct of workforce in mortgage banking operations

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Randolph Bancorp Inc:

* RANDOLPH BANCORP SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES THROUGH WORKFORCE REDUCTION IN ITS MORTGAGE BANKING OPERATIONS - SEC FILING

* RANDOLPH BANCORP INC - WORKFORCE REDUCTION INVOLVES APPROXIMATELY 8% OF COMPANY‘S EMPLOYEES AND WILL TAKE EFFECT BY YEAR END

* RANDOLPH BANCORP INC - ESTIMATES WORKFORCE REDUCTION WILL REDUCE ANNUAL OPERATING EXPENSES BY ABOUT $1.13 MILLION

* RANDOLPH BANCORP INC - EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $600,000 IN Q4 OF 2017 ATTRIBUTED TO SEVERANCE BENEFITS