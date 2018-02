BRIEF-Range Reports Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.22

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Range Resources Corp:

* RANGE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.89

* 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET IS $941 MILLION

* PRODUCTION FOR Q1 OF 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 2.18 BCFE PER DAY.

* PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.23 BCFE PER DAY.

* SEES ‍ABOUT $1 BILLION IN CUMULATIVE FREE CASH FLOW FROM 2018 THROUGH 2022 ​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $679 MILLION VERSUS $253.5 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $627.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRODUCTION INCREASED TO 2.0 BCFE PER DAY IN 2017 COMPARED TO 1.5 BCFE PER DAY IN 2016, AN INCREASE OF 30%