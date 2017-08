July 18 (Reuters) - Rapid7 Inc

* Rapid7 acquires security orchestration and automation company, Komand

* Rapid7 Inc - ‍acquisition of Komand is not expected to have a material financial impact to Rapid7's calculated billings, revenue for calendar year 2017​

* Rapid7 Inc - ‍acquisition of Komand is not expected to have a material financial impact to Rapid7's non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share for calendar year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: