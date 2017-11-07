FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rapid7 Inc's qtrly ‍total revenue was $50.5 million
2017年11月7日

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Rapid7 Inc:

* Rapid7 Inc - qtrly ‍total revenue was $50.5 million, an increase of 25pct year-over-year​

* Rapid7 Inc - ‍raises full year 2017 guidance​

* Rapid7 Inc - qtrly ‍GAAP loss per share of $0.24​

* Rapid7 Inc - qtrly ‍non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.15​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $49.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rapid7 Inc - sees 2017 ‍ total revenue $197.1 million to $198.5 million​

* Rapid7 Inc - sees ‍2017 net loss per share non-gaap $0.62 to $0.60

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.62, revenue view $196.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

