FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Raven Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $0.33
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 晚上10点46分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Raven Industries reports Q3 earnings per share $0.33

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Raven Industries Inc

* Raven Industries reports strong third quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $101.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.9 million

* Raven Industries - ‍Expect performance for CLI to be slightly accretive to earnings in 2018 & contribute about 5 cents per share in 2019​

* Raven - ‍Expect majority of revenue from $6.8 million Aerostat contract with U.S. Department of Defense contract to be realized in fiscal year 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below