FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Raymond James financial reports August operating data
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 晚上8点52分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Raymond James financial reports August operating data

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc

* Raymond James Financial reports August 2017 operating data

* Raymond James Financial Inc - ‍Aug total securities commissions and fees of $354 million were up 15 percent over August 2016 and 6 percent over July 2017​

* In August record client assets under administration of $681.0 billion increased 22 percent compared to August 2016

* Raymond James Financial Inc - ‍Aug net loans at Raymond James Bank of $17.0 billion were up 15 percent over August 2016 and 2 percent over July 2017​

* In August financial assets under management reached a record $93.9 billion, up 26 percent over august 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2fk92cM] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below