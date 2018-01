BRIEF-Raymond James Financial Reports Quarterly Earnings Per Share $0.80

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc:

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* ‍QUARTERLY NET REVENUES OF $1.73 BILLION, UP 16% OVER PRIOR YEAR‘S FISCAL Q1​

* ‍QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* ‍QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.61

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.25, REVENUE VIEW $1.73 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - QTRLY PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP NET REVENUES OF $1.23 BILLION, UP 19% OVER PRIOR YEAR‘S FISCAL Q1

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - ‍QTR-END PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION OF $692.1 BILLION, GROWTH OF 18% OVER DECEMBER 2016​

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR QUARTER WAS 61.7%, WHICH REFLECTS $117 MILLION ESTIMATED DISCRETE IMPACT OF TAX ACT

* RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL - EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR QUARTER WAS 61.7%, ALSO REFLECTS LOWER BLENDED FEDERAL CORPORATE STATUTORY TAX RATE OF 24.5%