BRIEF-Raymond James qtrly net revenue up 16 pct to $1.69 bln
2017年10月25日 / 晚上8点27分 / 更新于 10 小时前

BRIEF-Raymond James qtrly net revenue up 16 pct to $1.69 bln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc:

* Raymond James Financial Inc - ‍quarterly net revenues of $1.69 billion, up 16 percent over prior year’s fiscal q4 and 4 percent over preceding quarter​

* Raymond James Financial Inc qtrly gaap earnings of $1.31 per diluted share​

* Raymond James Financial Inc qtrly ‍adjusted earnings of $1.47 per diluted share​

* Raymond James - ‍qtr-end private client group assets under administration of $659.5 billion, increase of 15 percent over september 2016

* Raymond James - qtrly private client group​ ‍net revenues of $1.17 billion, up 21 percent over prior year’s fiscal q4

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $1.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2zEwBS7) Further company coverage:

