Feb 20 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc:

* RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.01

* Q4 SALES ROSE 51 PERCENT TO $349 MILLION

* RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS - ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MILLION TO $110 MILLION IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018​