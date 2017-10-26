BRIEF-Raytheon reports quarterly EPS from continuing operations of $1.97

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $1.97; qtrly net sales $6.28 billion, up 4.5 percent

* Qtrly bookings $7 billion, slightly higher than Q3 2016; backlog at Q3 end $36.7 billion, up about $950 million

* Sees 2017 net sales of $25.3 billion to $25.6 billion, versus prior outlook of $25.1 billion to $25.6 billion

* Sees 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations of $7.45 - $7.55, versus prior outlook of $7.35 - $7.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: