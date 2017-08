July 18 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co:

* Raytheon Co - U.S. Navy test fired two raytheon -built tomahawk cruise missiles from new submarine payload tubes on virginia-class uss north dakota

* Raytheon co - modernized Tomahawks are on track to deploy beginning in 2019 and will be in U.S. Navy inventory beyond 2040 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: