BRIEF-Razor Energy Corp Announces Increased Term Loan Facility

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Razor Energy Corp:

* RAZOR ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATION ACQUISITION IN THE KAYBOB AREA OF WEST CENTRAL ALBERTA AND INCREASED TERM LOAN FACILITY

* RAZOR ENERGY CORP - ‍SECURED AN INCREASE OF $15.0 MILLION IN EXISTING NON-REVOLVING TERM LOAN FACILITY FROM ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION​

* RAZOR ENERGY CORP - ‍SECURED INCREASE IN EXISTING NON-REVOLVING TERM LOAN FACILITY FOR AN AMENDED PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $45.0 MILLION​