BRIEF-RCF Opportunities Fund Acquires Shares In Fireweed Zinc Ltd

Feb 26 (Reuters) - RCF Opportunities Fund LP:

* RCF OPPORTUNITIES FUND L.P. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN FIREWEED ZINC LTD.

* RCF OPPORTUNITIES FUND LP SAYS ACQUIRED 1 MILLION SHARES AND 3 MILLION FLOW-THROUGH SHARES OF FIREWEED ZINC LTD PURSUANT TO A BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* RCF OPPORTUNITIES FUND LP SAYS ACQUIRED 1 MILLION OF FIREWEED ZINC‘S SHARES AT $1.32/SHARE AND 3 MILLION OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES AT $1.225/FLOW-THROUGH SHARE

* RCF OPPORTUNITIES FUND LP SAYS POST PRIVATE PLACEMENT, OWNED FIREWEED ZINC SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 13.3% OF FIREWEED'S ISSUED, OUTSTANDING SHARES