Aug 8 (Reuters) - RCI-

* RCI announces agreement to acquire DAE

* RCI - DAE's offices in Australia, New zealand, US and Egypt will become part of RCI upon completion of the acquisition

* RCI - Peter Vanderhorst will continue to serve as managing director and lead @Work

* RCI - DAE will continue to be led by co-founder Francis Taylor as Managing Director post deal