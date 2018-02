Feb 14 (Reuters) - Rci Hospitality Holdings Inc:

* RCI FILES 10-K, REPORTS STRONG CORE 4Q17 AND FY2017 RESULTS, INCREASES FY18 FCF TARGET

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 6.9 PERCENT

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF $39.2 MILLION COMPARED TO $33.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: