BRIEF-RCI Qtrly ‍total Club, Restaurant Sales $40.8 Mln Compared To $33.3 Mln​

Jan 9 (Reuters) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc:

* RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ‍TOTAL CLUB AND RESTAURANT SALES $40.8 MILLION COMPARED TO $33.3 MILLION​

* RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC - QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SAME-STORE SALES $35.2 MILLION COMPARED TO $33.0 MILLION

* RCI 1Q18 CLUB & RESTAURANT TOTAL, SAME-STORE SALES CONTINUE TO GROW

* RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC - ‍CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING INITIAL FY18 FREE CASH FLOW TARGET OF $21 MILLION​

* RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS ‍NOT YET FULLY ANALYZED HOW FEDERAL TAX CUT, WHICH REDUCES CO'S STATUTORY TAX RATE TO 21% COULD FURTHER ADD TO FREE CASH FLOW​