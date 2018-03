Feb 28 (Reuters) - Re/Max Holdings Inc:

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC - DEAL TO BUY BOOJ FUNDED VIA CASH ON HAND; FINANCIAL TERMS NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING‍​

* RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC - EXPECT MINIMAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO Q1 2018 FROM DEAL TO BUY BOOJ; EXPECT $0.03 - $0.05 PER SHARE REDUCTION TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FY18