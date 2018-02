BRIEF-Realogy Qtrly Earnings Per Share $1.89‍​

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Realogy Holdings Corp:

* REALOGY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2017

* BOARD APPROVES NEW $350 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.89‍​

* 2017 EARNINGS REFLECTS RECOGNITION OF A $216 MILLION TAX BENEFIT

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.26

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23, REVENUE VIEW $1.46 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET REVENUES $1,444 MILLION VERSUS $1,370 MILLION

* REALOGY HOLDINGS - ‍AT YEAR END, NET OPERATING LOSS CARRYFORWARDS WERE $1.0 BILLION, WHICH IT EXPECTS WILL ALLOW IT TO PAY MINIMAL CASH TAXES THROUGH 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: