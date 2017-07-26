FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-Realty Income Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.76
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点54分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Realty Income Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.76

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Realty Income Corp:

* Realty income announces operating results for second quarter and first six months of 2017

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.03 to $3.07

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $2.96 to $3.01

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.76

* Q2 FFO per share $0.75

* Q2 revenue rose 10.8 percent to $300.2 million

* Realty income corp - increasing 2017 affo per share guidance from $3.00 - $3.06 to $3.03 - $3.07

* Realty income corp - increasing 2017 acquisitions guidance from $1.0 billion to approximately $1.5 billion

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $299.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below