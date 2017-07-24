FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals Bardoxolone Methyl showed improved kidney function in patients in phase 2 portion of phase 2/3 cardinal study
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 中午11点48分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals Bardoxolone Methyl showed improved kidney function in patients in phase 2 portion of phase 2/3 cardinal study

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Bardoxolone Methyl showed improved kidney function in patients with Alport Syndrome in ongoing phase 2 portion of phase 2/3 cardinal study

* Initiated screening in phase 3 portion of trial, plans to launch phase 2 studies in rare renal diseases during h1 2018

* Available data demonstrate Bardoxolone "significantly improved" kidney function in Alport Syndrome patients as measured by EGFR

* No serious adverse events have been reported in trial, reported adverse events have generally been mild to moderate in intensity

* Independent data monitoring committee reviewed all available safety data and voted to recommend opening phase 3 portion of trial

* A new molecule, RTA 901, is being tested in a first-in-human phase 1 trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below