BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals- Entered Third Supplement To Exclusive License & Supply Agreement With Kyowa Hakko

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd:

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS-ON DEC 7 CO ENTERED THIRD SUPPLEMENT TO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE & SUPPLY AGREEMENT, BY & BETWEEN CO, KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD (KHK)

* REATA SAYS THIRD SUPPLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO BEGIN PORTION OF PHASE 3 CLINICAL STUDY OF RTA 402 IN FIELD OF ALPORT SYNDROME IN JAPAN - SEC FILING

* REATA PHARMACEUTICALS - ON DEC 7 CO ENTERED FOURTH SUPPLEMENT TO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE & SUPPLY AGREEMENT, BY & BETWEEN CO & KHK