BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals enters first amendment to loan and security agreement​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Reata Pharmaceuticals says on November 3, co entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - SEC filing
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - loan agreement was amended to increase amount of term B loan to $20 million prior to term B loan increase milestone
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - agreement was amended to increase amount of term B loan to $25 million following term B loan increase milestone Source text: (bit.ly/2zqa50v) Further company coverage: