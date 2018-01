BRIEF-‍Rec Silicon urges U.S. Government to pursue negotiations with China to solve solar related trade disputes

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Silicon producer Rec Silicon Asa :

* REC SILICON ASA: ‍STRONGLY BELIEVES THAT A SETTLEMENT OF ALL SOLAR TRADE RELATED DISPUTES BETWEEN UNITED STATES AND CHINA IS BEST PATH FORWARD TO PRESERVE, RESTORE AND PROMOTE U.S. SOLAR MANUFACTURING JOBS, REDUCE U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEFICIT AS WELL AS PROMOTE HEALTH OF BROADER U.S. SOLAR SECTOR​

* ‍REC SILICON URGES U.S. GOVERNMENT TO PURSUE NEGOTIATIONS WITH GOVERNMENT OF CHINA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO CONCLUDE AN AGREEMENT THAT ADDRESSES THESE SOLAR RELATED TRADE DISPUTES​

* REC SILICON ASA: ‍RE-OPENING CHINESE MARKET TO U.S. POLYSILICON EXPORTS IS MOST IMPORTANT THING THAT WOULD ENSURE THAT HIGH TECHNOLOGY SOLAR MANUFACTURING JOBS ARE PROTECTED AND PRESERVED IN UNITED STATES​

* REC SILICON CEO TORE TORVUND: ‍IN TIMES OF RISING GLOBAL POLYSILICON DEMAND, OPPORTUNITIES FOR U.S. POLYSILICON MANUFACTURERS, INDUSTRY‘S TECHNOLOGY LEADERS AND MOST COMPETITIVE PRODUCERS IN WORLD, SHOULD BE EXPERIENCING HEALTHY EXPANSION, NOT RAPID CONTRACTION​

* REC SILICON CEO: ‍THIS ADMINISTRATION WAS ELECTED TO SUPPORT U.S. WORKERS, AND WE ENCOURAGE U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE TO CONCLUDE AN AGREEMENT TO PROTECT OUR DEDICATED AND INNOVATIVE U.S. EMPLOYEES​

* REC SILICON CEO: WE ‍CAN OUT-COMPETE OUR FOREIGN RIVALS AND WE CAN DO IT FROM OUR MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS HERE IN UNITED STATES​

* REC SILICON CEO: ‍WE SIMPLY NEED ACCESS TO GLOBAL MARKET, WHICH CAN BE ACHIEVED BY DISCUSSIONS PROVIDED FOR IN PRESIDENT‘S ANNOUNCEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)