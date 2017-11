Nov 20 (Reuters) - Recro Pharma Inc

* Recro Pharma Inc - ‍has secured a $100 million credit facility from funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management, LP​

* Recro Pharma Inc - ‍proceeds from facility to refinance Recro's outstanding debt, pay $45 million milestone to alkermes upon approval of iv meloxicam 30mg by FDA​