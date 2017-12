Dec 19 (Reuters) - Red Eagle Mining Corp:

* RED EAGLE MINING ANNOUNCES $5.6 MILLION EQUITY FINANCING

* RED EAGLE MINING - ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $5.6 MILLION HAVING 16 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.35

* RED EAGLE MINING CORP - PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR WORKING CAPITAL AT SANTA ROSA GOLD PROJECT