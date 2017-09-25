FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年9月25日 / 晚上8点48分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Red Hat Q2 earnings per share $0.53

2 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Red Hat Inc

* Red Hat reports second quarter results for fiscal year 2018

* Q2 revenue $723 million versus I/B/E/S view $699.5 million

* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.70

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share about $2.77 to $2.79

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share about $1.89 to $1.91

* Sees Q3 GAAP earnings per share about $0.48

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.53

* Sees fy 2018 revenue about $2.88 billion to $2.895 billion

* Sees Q3 revenue about $730 million to $737 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Red hat inc - sees ‍q3 gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 15.2%​

* Red hat inc - sees ‍Q3 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 23.7%​

* Red Hat Inc - Q2 application development-related and other emerging technology subscription revenue of $150 million, up 44%

* Red hat inc- FY GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 15.9% and fy non-gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 23.8%

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $710.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $2.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

