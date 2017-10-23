BRIEF-Red Lion Hotels Corp focuses on franchise growth through sales of entertainment and hotel ownership interests

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Red Lion Hotels Corp

* Red Lion Hotels Corp - Co “‍is encouraged by preliminary indications of interest it is receiving for all of hotels listed for sale​”

* Red Lion Hotels - ‍Based on review of market, co estimates aggregate value of 11 hotels listed for sale is currently between $165 million and $175 million​

* Red Lion Hotels Corp - ‍Determined that it is not necessary to revise 2017 earnings guidance as a result of sale of entertainment business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: