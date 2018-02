BRIEF-Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Posts Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.78

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc:

* RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60 TO $0.80

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES WERE $342.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 17.5%​

* EXPECTS COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 50 TO 150 BASIS POINTS IN 2018​

* 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS PROJECTED BETWEEN A DECLINE OF 50 BASIS POINTS AND AN INCREASE OF 50 BASIS POINTS

* EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS PROJECTED TO RANGE FROM $2.40 TO $2.80 IN 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.54, REVENUE VIEW $330.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.75, REVENUE VIEW $1.38 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: