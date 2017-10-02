FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RedHill Biopharma accelerates RHB-104 Phase III study in Crohn's Disease
2017年10月2日

BRIEF-RedHill Biopharma accelerates RHB-104 Phase III study in Crohn’s Disease

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ‍development program will be shortened by approximately one year​

* RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ‍enrollment expected to be completed by November 2017 and top-line results expected in mid-2018​

* RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ‍estimated cost saving is approximately $14 million​

* RedHill Biopharma - curtailed target sample size in ongoing first Phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn’s Disease from 410 to about 325 subjects​

* RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ‍accelerates RHB-104 phase III study in Crohn’s Disease with top-line results expected mid-2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

