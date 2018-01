Jan 16 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS FROM PHASE II STUDY WITH BEKINDA® FOR IBS-D

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - INDEPENDENT REVIEW & ANALYSIS OF FINAL RESULTS CONFIRMED THAT PHASE II STUDY WITH BEKINDA 12 MG SUCCESSFULLY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* REDHILL BIOPHARMA - PLANS TO MEET WITH FDA IN H1 2018 TO DISCUSS DESIGN FOR ONE OR TWO PIVOTAL PHASE III STUDIES WITH BEKINDA 12 MG FOR IBS-D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: