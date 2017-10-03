FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces positive results from phase 2 study of Bekinda in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D)
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日 / 中午12点15分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Redhill Biopharma announces positive results from phase 2 study of Bekinda in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D)

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd:

* Redhill Biopharma announces positive top-line results from phase II study of bekinda® in patients with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D)

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍Bekinda®(i) 12 mg phase II study successfully met its primary endpoint​

* Redhill Biopharma- intends to pursue phase III studies with bekinda 12 mg, plans to meet with FDA by early 2018

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd says ‍bekinda 12 mg was also shown to be safe and well tolerated​

* Redhill-After successful first phase 3 study, positive guidance meeting with FDA, co designing confirmatory phase 3 study to support NDA for Bekinda 24​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍completion of clinical study report expected in Q1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

