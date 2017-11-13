FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Redhill biopharma Q3 ‍loss per ordinary share US$0.09
2017年11月13日 / 下午12点49分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Redhill biopharma Q3 ‍loss per ordinary share US$0.09

1 分钟阅读

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill Biopharma reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.5 million

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍decrease quarterly cash burn rate and continued revenue growth are expected in 2018​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd - ‍top-line results from first Phase III study with RHB-104 for Crohn’s disease (MAP US study) expected in mid-2018​

* Redhill Biopharma - ‍top-line results from confirmatory Phase III study with Talicia (RHB-105) for treatment of H. Pylori infection, expected in H2/2018​

* Redhill Biopharma Ltd qtrly ‍loss per ordinary share us$0.09​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

