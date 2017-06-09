FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Redknee announces standby purchase agreement in furtherance of its strategic plan
2017年6月9日 / 上午11点15分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Redknee announces standby purchase agreement in furtherance of its strategic plan

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 9 (Reuters) - Redknee Solutions Inc-

* Redknee announces standby purchase agreement in furtherance of its strategic plan

* Says is also announcing certain leadership changes in connection with restructuring

* Redknee Solutions - has entered into a standby purchase agreement with wave systems and esw in connection with launching of an about us$54 million rights offering

* Redknee Solutions Inc - net proceeds of rights offering will be used to fund a restructuring of business in furtherance of previously announced strategic plan

* Says plans to reduce headcount worldwide by approximately 500 employees

* Redknee Solutions - expects that majority of net proceeds from rights offering will be used to fund associated employee severance payments

* Says david charron, chief financial officer, will be departing from redknee

* Redknee Solutions - in consideration solely for standby commitment, will issue to wave a subordinate voting share purchase warrant

* Says David Charron will remain in his role as cfo until rights offering is closed

* Says Anin Basu will assume role of CFO on an interim basis

* Says following charron's departure, board will undertake a formal search process for a permanent cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

