Feb 7 (Reuters) - Redknee Solutions Inc:

* . (DBA OPTIVA INC.) REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* QTRLY REVENUE TOTALED $34.4 MILLION COMPARED TO $37.2 MILLION

* REDKNEE SOLUTIONS - ‍ DURING Q1, 2018 AND SUBSEQUENT PERIOD, TERMINATED ABOUT 520 EMPLOYEES GLOBALLY​