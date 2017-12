Dec 4 (Reuters) - Redwood Trust Inc:

* REDWOOD TRUST ANNOUNCES MARTY HUGHES’ RETIREMENT AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CHRISTOPHER J. ABATE TO BE NAMED CEO AND DASHIELL I. ROBINSON TO BE PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT

* REDWOOD TRUST - FOLLOWING RETIREMENT, HUGHES TO SERVE IN ADVISORY ROLE AT CO FOR TWO YEARS