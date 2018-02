Feb 22 (Reuters) - Redwood Trust Inc:

* REDWOOD TRUST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* ‍AT DEC 31, 2017, CO REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.83​