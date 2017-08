July 31 (Reuters) - Redx Pharma Plc:

* Disposal of Btk Inhibitor Drug Development Program

* SAYS ‍JOINT ADMINISTRATORS OF CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO AN UNCONDITIONAL AGREEMENT FOR DISPOSAL TO LOXO ONCOLOGY INC.​

* SAYS DISPOSAL ‍FOR SUM OF US$40 MILLION​ SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: Further company coverage: