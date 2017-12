Dec 11 (Reuters) - Reed’s Inc:

* REED‘S SAYS ON DEC 6, CO ENTERED BACKSTOP AGREEMENT WITH RAPTOR/ HARBOR REEDS SPV LLC, A SHAREHOLDER OF THE REED‘S - SEC FILING

* REED‘S SAYS RAPTOR AGREED TO BUY A MINIMUM OF $6 MILLION UNITS PURSUANT TO ITS SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* REED'S SAYS AGREED TO WORK TO APPOINT UP TO 2 INDIVIDUALS DESIGNATED BY RAPTOR TO CO'S BOARD