BRIEF-Reed's, Inc. Reprices Rights Offering And Extends Expiration Date

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Reed’s Inc:

* REED‘S, INC. ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF RIGHTS OFFERING AND EXTENSION OF EXPIRATION DATE

* REED‘S INC - ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RELATED PRICING INFORMATION FOR ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RIGHTS OFFERING

* REED‘S INC - SUBSCRIPTION PRICING IS NOW FIXED AT $1.50 PER UNIT, WITH EACH UNIT CONSISTING OF ONE SHARE OF COMMON STOCK AND 1/2 OF A WARRANT

* REED‘S INC - HAVE EXTENDED EXPIRATION TIME FOR RIGHTS OFFERING TO 5:00 PM EASTERN TIME, ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: