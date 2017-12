Dec 4 (Reuters) - Reed’s Inc:

* REED‘S - SECURED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACTS WITH OWEN-ILLINOIS AS EXCLUSIVE GLASS SUPPLIER & R.C. MOORE AS ITS PRIMARY LOGISTICS PARTNER FOR NORTH AMERICA

* REED‘S INC - ENGAGEMENT OF GORDON BROTHERS TO LEAD COMPANY‘S PROCESS OF “EVALUATING AND MAXIMIZING VALUE” OF ITS OPERATIONAL AND NON-CORE ASSETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)