FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天内
BRIEF-Refresco acquires Cott's bottling activities
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 中午11点56分 / 11 天内

BRIEF-Refresco acquires Cott's bottling activities

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Cott Corp:

* Refresco acquires cott's bottling activities

* Cott Corp - deal for ‍usd 1.25 billion​

* Cott Corp - financing fully underwritten, refresco expects a share issue of approximately eur 200 million

* Cott Corp - refresco intends to finance acquisition with debt

* Transaction unanimously recommended and supported by refresco's executive board and supervisory board

* Cott Corp - ‍acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive by approximately 5% in first full year of consolidation​

* Cott- ‍if deal is terminated due to failure to obtain shareholder approval for required resolution, refresco will owe co termination fee of 1.6%

* Cott Corp - refresco will finance acquisition with debt, for which it has fully underwritten facilities; intends to bring down leverage over time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below