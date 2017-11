BRIEF-Reg-Esco announces Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.74

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Esco Technologies Inc

* REG-ESCO announces fiscal 2017 results

* Sees Q1 2018 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 to $0.33

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 excluding items

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.74

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $2.30 to $2.40 including items

* Esco Technologies Inc qtrly ‍net sales $207.0 million versus $159.5 million ​

* Esco Technologies Inc - ‍sales are expected to increase approximately 13 percent for 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: